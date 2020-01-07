KENNEWICK, WA - A 15-year-old boy was arrested and emergency expelled Tuesday after it was discovered he had allegedly brought a loaded gun to school.
Mid-morning on Jan. 7, a Kamiakin High School security officer was called into a classroom by a teacher who said a student left his backpack. The security officer smelled marijuana before opening the backpack to find drugs and a pistol.
Kennewick Police were called, and a responding KPD officer found that the gun was loaded. The student was found in another classroom and caught by officers after trying to run away. He was taken into custody and emergency expelled.
KPD says the student was booked into juvenile detention for the firearm violation. There is now an increased police presence at the high school.