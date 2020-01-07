KENNEWICK, WA - On Tuesday, Kennewick Police arrested two Southridge students for allegedly using a BB gun to shoot the windows of Southridge High School, as well as house and car windows in the area.
Kennewick Police say in the early morning of Jan. 7, officers got several reports of residential damage in south Kennewick. Southridge High School staff arriving to work also reported damage to school windows.
Patrol officers investigated and identified over 20 residential victims and over 60 individual windows targeted at Southridge High School. After viewing home and school security cameras, officers identified two 16-year-old Southridge students as the alleged suspects.
KPD says officers later found and arrested the suspects, who, at the time of the arrest, were in a car that appeared to match the car seen in surveillance video.
The 16-year-old boys were booked in the Benton Franklin Juvenile Justice Center for a charge of Malicious Mischief 1st Degree.