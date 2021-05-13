DNR and BLM begin burn restrictions for Eastern Washington and Oregon

OLYMPIA, WA – The Washington State Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has increased the Fire Danger Rating from low to moderate for Yakima, Kennewick, Walla Walla, and Spokane.
The new restriction is a response to increasing fire danger and an increase in fires caused by people burning debris outdoors. Warming temperatures have dried grasses, and grassy areas are more receptive to even a single spark, which can cause a wildfire.
Burn Restrictions are also in place for Spokane, Lincoln, and Whitman Counties. These restrictions are only subject to "Rule Burns" or small burn piles with specific requirements that do not need a permit. This can include recreational fires and debris burns. For a full list of the restriction visit www.dnr.wa.gov.
In addition to the DNR restrictions, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is also prohibiting the use of fireworks, exploding targets or metallic targets for target shooting, sky lanterns, and firing tracer or incendiary devices on all BLM-managed public lands throughout all of Oregon and Washington.
“Dry conditions have set in here in the Pacific Northwest and we’ve seen an uptick in fire starts on public and private lands in April,” said Barry Bushue, BLM Oregon/Washington State Director. “We also want to remind the public to be aware of, and respect, remaining burned area closures from last year’s fires where assessments and clean up are still in progress. This will help keep you, BLM staff, and first responders safe.”
Those who violate the BLM prohibition can be fined up to $1,000 and/or receive a prison term of up to one year. In addition, those found responsible for starting wildland fires on federal lands can be billed for the cost of fire suppression. A misdemeanor citation will be issued to those who do not comply with a DNR burn restriction. A misdemeanor citation will also be issued for people who do not follow the rules and conditions of their burn permits.
Daily updates on burn restrictions and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/ and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels