WEDNESDAY... JANUARY 6, 2021
Mostly cloudy with scattered showers today. Morning temperatures in the 30s-40s, low-upper 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 40s-low 50s.
Our active weather pattern continues today as a cold front brings more lowland rain showers and light mountain snow. Strong downslope winds are producing gusty conditions in the foothills this morning. Models are suggesting gusts 25-35 mph will continue through this afternoon from Walla Walla to Pendleton.
Mountain Snow... Additional Accumulation (above 3,000 ft) through tonight.
- Snoqualmie Pass: 1-3"
- White Pass: 2-5"
- Blues: 2-6"
A little break in the weather on Thursday with patchy morning fog. The pressure gradient will tighten tomorrow afternoon/evening resulting in breezy winds across the Columbia Basin. The next system arrives early Friday morning with lowland rain or rain/snow mix and mountain snow. The best chance for light snow or rain/snow mix will be in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys and higher ridges/hilltops in the Columbia Basin between 5-10 AM, any accumulation should be less than one inch. Ridging should provide us with quiet weather Saturday with highs in the low 40s. A week disturbance will increase clouds Sunday with a chance for snow showers in the Cascades and a little rain/snow mix along the east slopes. Dry Monday with highs in the lower 40s and lows in the low-mid 30s. Another system arrives Monday night-Tuesday with more rain showers and a slight chance for an early morning rain/snow mix in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys.