KENNEWICK, WA- Hello Nathan, yes masks are required to attend the Downtown Kennewick Farmers Market. We have volunteers to offer sanitizer to those entering and exiting the marker. We are lucky to have a location with public bathroom available for public to use as well. We do offer masks for those who don't have one and have multiple vendors who sell re-usable masks too. Thank you for reaching out. The number one priority at our market is safety. Safety for the public, staff, volunteers, and vendors. The masks are a require at any market by the Benton and Franklin County Health Department. We choose to enforce this regulation at our market because wearing a mask is a compassionate act and it is the best thing we can do to protect our farmers so they can come back the following week. As long as our county is in phase 1 we will enforce the mask requirement as it has been recommended to us by BFHD and the state.
If you want to have an in-person interview or over the phone interview please feel free to contact us. We understand that some people might be upset about the mask rules, we do our best to accommodate those who can't wear masks but we ask the public for their compassion an grace during these challenging times.