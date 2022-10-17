Mostly sunny and a little hazy today with near record high temperatures. Morning temperatures in the 40s, mid-upper 60s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 70s.
Today through Thursday high pressure will continue to dominate the Pacific Northwest. Expect more hazy sunshine, moderate air quality and above average temperatures in the mid 70s. We will be close to tying or breaking record high temperatures today in the Yakima and Kittitas Valleys. Friday will be a transition day as a strong upper-level trough and its surface front drops south from the Gulf of Alaska.
Clouds and wind will increase Friday ahead of the weather system. Temperatures drop into the mid-upper 60s by Friday afternoon with a chance for scattered shower late evening-night. A few scattered showers will continue early Saturday morning with breezy winds. Partly sunny and cooler by afternoon with highs in the low-mid 60s and lows in the 30s. Light snow in possible (above 4,000 ft.) in the Cascades and Blues this weekend. Partly sunny and cooler Sunday with highs in the upper 50s-low 60s. Looks like Fall has finally arrived!
