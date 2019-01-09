Good Morning,
Areas of light snow or rain/snow mix this morning in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys with minor accumulation. Light rain or pockets of freezing rain from the Tri-Cities to foothills early this morning, along with some patchy fog. We will have icy and slick spots on roadways this morning, so drive carefully. Mostly cloudy with scattered rain showers midday-early tonight. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s, mid-upper 30s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s and low 40s.
High pressure returns Thursday through next Monday with dry weather. As the inversion stregthens areas of low clouds and freezing fog will develop. Highs cooling into the upper 30s-low 40s and lows in the 20s.
Monty