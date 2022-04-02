Kennewick, WA - Officers from the Kennewick Police Department responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of W 10th Ave. and S Sharron St. in Kennewick.
Only the drivers were in the vehicles, no other people were involved.
One driver had minor injuries from the seatbelt and airbag being deployed.
The other driver was transported by Kennewick Fire to a local hospital to be treated for injuries. The driver was later transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where they died from their injuries.
According to KPD, no drugs or alcohol were a factor of the accident.
KPD is still investigating the collision.
