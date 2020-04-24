COLBERT, Wash - Two people are in the hospital following a short pursuit that ended when the driver went off a 60-foot cliff.
Deputies say it started when they tired to stop the driver for driving a stolen vehicle.
The driver sped off, and quickly left the road near Fender and Hatch. Deputies say he drove through a field, and then went off a 60-foot cliff. The vehicle came to rest upside down.
Both the driver and passenger inside were taken to the hospital, however, their conditions are unknown.
No no word on what other charges they will be facing.