Dry and chilly tonight with a slight chance of a stray shower in the Columbia Basin overnight lows in the 20s and low 30s below freezing...brrr
Friday will be dry to start with slightly warmer temps in the low to mid 50s. Friday night another front moves in bringing stray showers in the late afternoon/evening and breezy to gusty winds.
Saturday another system arrives with a rain/snow mix in the AM changing to rain showers by mid to late morning and another round of mountain snow in the Cascades and Blues. Breezy to gusty winds will accompany this front 25-30 mph winds in the afternoon. Highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Easter Sunday will be the nicest day of the week with some sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures mid-50s and low-60s.
Next week more unsettled weather moves through the region with gusty winds rain showers and bonus warmer temperatures in the 50s and 60s.
