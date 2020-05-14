Good evening! We have a few more chances of light showers, but most leaving us by tonight. Lows in the upper 40s- low 50s.
We will see a little break in our unsettled weather tomorrow-Saturday morning with a ridge of high pressure moving through the Pacific Northwest. The Cascades and Blues do have a slight chance of rain showers Friday afternoon. Highs in the mid-upper 70s through Saturday.
The next round of rain moving in Saturday night into Sunday with more chances of scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm. Cooler weekend with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s.
Shower chances continue into next week with another weather disturbance, highs in the low-mid 70s.