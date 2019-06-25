Filtered sunshine today with increasing high clouds and a little warmer this afternoon. Morning temperatures in the 50s-60s, mid 70s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 70s-low 80s.
A slow moving upper level low sitting off the coast of WA/OR will send a series of weather disturbances into the Pacific Northwest today-Friday. The first arrives later this afternoon with showers developing in the mountains and west of the Cascades. It may also produce a few stray showers overnight. A strong disturbance arrives Wednesday afternoon with showers and a few thunderstorms. Any storms that develop could be locally strong with gusty winds, brief heavy rain, hail and lightning. The greatest risk for strong/severe storms will be from Pullman to Pendleton and areas east of that line. Highs in the low-mid 70s
Thursday another disturbance will bring us a slight chance for a few showers mainly in the mountains and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The low finally moves onshore Friday with a chance for scattered showers by the afternoon and evening. The low should be moving east of the region Saturday with dry weather and warmer weather this weekend. Except for the Blues where we will need to keep a few showers in the forecast through Sunday. Highs this weekend in the low-mid 80s.
Models begin to differ early next week, but for now will go with ridging and a warming trend with highs in the mid 80s to near 90s.