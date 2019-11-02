Happy Saturday!
A ridge of high pressure continues to stay just off the coast line, keeping us under that northerly flow. With that, temperatures are expected to return back to normal and even above average in some areas.
Cold overnight lows in the 20's and inversions are expected to trap pollutants near the surface.
The National Weather Service issued an Air Stagnation Advisory this morning and it lasts through Tuesday morning, although it's possible it will be extended depending on conditions. Burn restrictions are also in place to protect our air quality through this period, so you can only burn an EPA-certified stove or fireplace insert right now.Wood-burning fireplaces and outdoor burning of any kind (recreational included) is not allowed during this restriction. It's in place indefinitely as we wait for conditions to improve.
A nice warming trend on the way with daytime highs heading back to about average in the upper 40's and low 50's through the weekend and into next week.