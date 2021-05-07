A few scattered showers tonight then clear skies and WINDY. Winds 15-25 mph and gusts 25-35 mph winds will calm down after midnight and low temperatures in mid 30’s for Yakima and low 40’s for Tri-Cities. Sunny and breezy Saturday temperatures in the mid to upper 60’s and breezy winds 10-15 mph and gusts up to 25 mph. Mother's Day will be mostly sunny with light winds and temperatures in the upper 60’s and low 70’s. Fire danger remains high due to extremely dry conditions and gusty winds. Please be fire wise!
Dry Weekend On Tap And Beautiful Weather For Mother's Day
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.