Chance of rain and snow tonight for the Yakima/Kittitas Valley & Columbia Basin. Rain until 10 pm for Columbia Basin then changing to snow. Not much in the way of accumulation basically this will be "Dust on Crust". The unplowed roads will continue to be slick. Overnight Lows in the 20s and 30s. A wintery mix possible in the Columbia Basin before 10 am and more snow or mix possible Wednesday evening after 4 pm tomorrow highs in the 30s and lows in the 20s.
Snow Forecast Wednesday PM-Thursday AM (these numbers could change if there is more or less freezing rain/wintry mix)
Cascades: 15-28"
East Slopes: 10-20"
Simcoe Highlands: 8-12"
Kittitas Valley: 5-10"; Ice: Glaze
Yakima Valley: 3-6"; Ice" Less than .10"
Columbia Basin-Foothills: 1-5"; Ice: .10
Blues: 10-20"
Spokane-Pullman: 3-8"