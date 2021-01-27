Give yourself extra time for the morning commute as we have a wide variety of wintry! Snow will continue to fall across northern Benton county and the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys until 7-9 AM with additional accumulation. While the Tri-Cities into the foothills will see rain or a rain/snow mix with no accumulation. Also, expect a windy day in the foothills with gusts 20-40 mph. Morning temperatures in the low-mid 30s, mid 30s-mid 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the upper 30s-mid 40s.
Winter Weather Advisory... Until 1 PM(may be canceled earlier)
- Additional Accumulation between 2 to 9 AM
- East Slopes, Kittitas and Upper Yakima Valley: Additional - 1-2" (storm total: 2-5")
- Yakima Lower Valley and NW Benton County: Additional - 1" or Less (storm total: 1-3")
An upper-level low off the coast of OR/CA will send another disturbance into the Pacific Northwest later this evening with a slight chance for a little rain or rain/snow mix. No accumulation is expected with this disturbance. Dry tomorrow, but another weak system arrives tomorrow night with a slight chance for rain or rain/snow mix - No accumulation expected. A break in our active weather pattern Friday and Saturday, we might even see some sunshine with highs in the low-upper 40s and lows in the 20s-30s.
An upper-level disturbance will clip the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys Sunday evening with a slight chance for a little mix. Models are keeping the Columbia Basin and foothills dry with this disturbance, highs in the mid 40s-near 50. A stronger frontal system arrives late Monday with mountain snow and lower elevation rain, highs in the mid 40s-low 50s and lows in the mid-upper 30s. A few leftover showers early Tuesday morning, then clearing skies and breezy with highs in the 40s.