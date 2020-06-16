ZILLAH, WA- Drivers going eastbound through the Yakima Valley near Zillah may experience traffic closures due to a broken culvert eroding the highway at milepost 54.
Washington Department of Transportation closed the eastbound lanes at this time after the median under the highway has become unstable.
Alternate routes around this closure are US 97 to SR 22 to SR 223 and then back onto I-82. Another option is I-82 exit 50 to State Route 22 to SR 223 and then back on to I-82. Crews are on scene to assess the extent of the damage. Estimated time to open the roadway is unknown.
This is a developing story.