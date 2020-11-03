Patchy fog early this morning, then increasing clouds with a slight chance for a few stray rain showers between 1-4 PM. Morning temperatures in the mid 20s-low 30s, 40s-mid 50s by noon and afternoon highs in the mid 50-low 60s.
A fast-moving front will provide us with clouds and a slight chance for a few stray showers today. The best chance will be in the mountains and the foothills of the Blues. Most areas should remain dry. A strong westerly flow will continue through the end of the week pushing a series of disturbances through the Pacific Northwest. We will be in between systems on Wednesday, but a stronger pressure gradient should give us breezy winds (15-25 mph). This should be strong enough to break our inversion and allow the temperatures to climb into the mid 60s-low 70s.
A stronger system arrives Thursday afternoon with rain showers, breezy winds and cooler temperatures, highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s. This will be followed by an upper-level low Friday with snow in the mountains and rain showers in the lowlands. Snow levels will be dropping Friday night and if there is any moisture left when the cold air arrives, we could see a little rain/snow mix (no accumulation). Friday will also be breezy with highs cooling into the 50s and lows in the 30s.
Weak ridging returns this weekend for some November sunshine. However, cold air will continue to spill south from Canada as we remain in a northerly flow through early next week. Highs in the mid-upper 40s and lows in the teens and 20s.