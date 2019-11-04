TRI-CITIES, WA - It's not too late to cast your vote in tomorrow's election. Eligible voters may register and vote in person any time before 8pm on Nov. 5.
Franklin County Auditor, Matt Beaton, has all you need to know before the final count.
Beaton says you are eligible for voter registration if you meet all of the following requirements.
Register to vote if you:
- Are a Citizen of the United States; and
- Resident of Washington State; and
- Have lived at the address you are registering at for a minimum of 30 days; and
- At least 18 years old by Election Day; and
- Not disqualified from voting due to a court order; and
- Not under Department of Corrections supervision for a Washington felony conviction.
The ballot for the current election contains a variety of measures and candidates. The measures include:
- Referendum Measure 88
- Initiative Measure 976
- 12 Advisory Votes
- Senate Joint Resolution 8200 - Constitutional Amendment
You can also vote for candidates in the following categories:
- Ports
- School District
- City Council
- Fire Protection District
- Cemetery District
- Hospital District
- Basin City Water-Sewer District
After you fill out your ballot, the best way to return it is to use a ballot drop box. Ballot drop boxes close at 8pm on Election Day. You can find a full list of drop box locations on the Benton County and Franklin County Auditor websites.
As of Friday, Nov. 1, voter turnout for the current election is 13.66%. Beaton says the only way to increase that percentage is for the community to get out and vote.
For more information about the election, call the Franklin County Auditor's Office at 509-545-3538 or send an email to elections@co.franklin.wa.us.