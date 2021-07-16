WASHINGTON STATE - While nationwide elections are usually the ones that get the most voters to the polls political science experts say it’s really our local races that stand to affect you the most.
The upcoming August 3rd Primary Election covers all of our local races like city mayors, city council positions, school board and director candidates.
This year Benton County voters will also decide whether or not Sheriff Jerry Hatcher stays in office with an official recall vote.
Starting on July 16th until August 3rd you can make your voice heard by voting for the local races in your area.
The top two candidates who receive the most votes will go onto the general election in November.
The best and quickest way to vote is by mail, make sure to seal your pamphlet in the correct security envelope, and don’t forget to sign it before you place it in a drop box or in the mail. No postage is necessary.
Although Washington is a vote by mail state you can also vote and register in person at your county’s voting center until the day of the election.
You have until July 26th to register online or by mail.
Secretary of State Kim Wyman has a message for Washington voters and says “during this primary election, voters will have the opportunity to weigh in on local positions and issues that affect our everyday lives… I encourage every eligible voter to participate.”
For more information on who is running in your area or how to place your vote go to VOTEWA.GOV