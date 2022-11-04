Election 2020 Turnout

WASHINGTON STATE — As Election Day draws closer, ballot return rates are being reported by officials across the state keeping track of voter turnout. So far, nearly 32% of ballots in the state have been returned. Over half of the returned ballots were through the mail, around 46% by drop box, according to reports from the Secretary of State. 

Benton County is reporting a 30.9% return rate of its ballots for the 2022 election thus far. It has 125,884 registered voters; currently 38,896 ballots have been accepted. 

Franklin County is reporting a 26.3% ballot return rate at this time. With 42,772 voters, nearly 11,100 have been accepted. 

Kittitas County is reporting the highest ballot return rate in the region right now at 38.1%. With 29,712 registered voters, 11,128 ballots have been accepted. 

Walla Walla County is reporting a return rate of 35.6%. It has just over 37,000 registered voters and 12,952 ballots have been accepted. 

Yakima County is reporting a 26.7% return rate of its ballots so far. With 127,348 registered voters this election, over 33,800 have returned their ballots and been accepted.