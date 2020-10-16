Benton County and 3 Rivers Convention Center partner for Voter Registration Drive

KENNEWICK, WA - Benton County will be teaming up with the 3 Rivers Convention Center in registering voters for the 2020 General Election cycle.
The registration drive will be held Monday, October 19th through Friday, October 23rd and Monday, October 26th from 9am to 3pm at 7016 W. Grandridge Blvd, Kennewick.
Voters can register for the first time or update their existing voter registration record. After the 26th any voter who is not registered in the State of Washington will need to go to the Benton County Voting Center at 2610 N. Columbia Center Blvd and register in person.
The last day to register in person to vote for the 2020 General Election is Tuesday, November 3, 2020.