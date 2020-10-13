Benton County Ballots to be mailed Wednesday, October 14

BENTON COUNTY, WA - The Benton County Auditor’s Office will be mailing General Election ballots on Wednesday, October 14.
Ballots must be postmarked or returned on or before Election Day, November 3. No postage is required for ballots returned via the US Postal Service.
Individuals who are not currently registered to vote anywhere within the State of Washington can register up and to 8:00 pm on Election Day by appearing, in person, at the Benton County Voting Center located at 2610 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland.
Voters who lose or damage their ballot may access their ballot online at www.votewa.gov or by visiting the Benton County Voting Center at 2610 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Richland.
Voters can also request a replacement ballot by calling (509) 736-3085 during regular business hours. Voters also have the option of returning their ballot to any of our 10 open secure and conveniently located drop boxes. Visit www.votewa.gov for locations. Drop boxes are open and will remain open 24 hours a day until 8:00 PM on Election Day.
Due to the Governor’s Stay Home Stay Safe order, election night results will not be available at any of the Auditor’s Office locations or at our Voting Center. Voters, campaigns, or parties that are interested in viewing the results can do so by visiting www.bentonelections.com beginning at 8:15 pm on November 3.