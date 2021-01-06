Washington, D.C. - The house and senate had to be evacuated from the Capitol during the violent protests on Wednesday.
Congressman Dan Newhouse spent hours in what he described as a small, 8x10 room in a nearby office building. He called the day 'historic' and condemned the violence in D.C. He watched it, as many did, on television.
"We are all in a state of disbelief, can't believe this is happening in our country. Shocked beyond words. Many of us are disappointed, I guess is a word, disgusted, horrified. This is not the United States of America. This is not how we conduct business," said Congressman Dan Newhouse.
He said he is looking forward to following through with counting the electoral votes saying he truly believes it will have far-reaching impacts for years to come.