SPOKANE, Wash. — As Election Day draws closer, so does the need for the Justice Department’s nationwide Election Day program, which collaborates with Justice Department Headquarters like Attorney’s Offices to oversee election safety, uphold voting laws and more. This year, the Eastern District of Washington’s District Election Officer (DEO) is Assistant U.S. Attorney George J.C. Jacobs.

The DEO handles voting rights complaints/concerns on election day, discrimination/intimidation toward those voting, threats of violence against officials and election fraud, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

“Every citizen must be able to vote without interference or discrimination and to have that vote counted in a fair and free election,” said U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref. “Similarly, election officials and staff must be able to serve without being subject to unlawful threats of violence. The Department of Justice will always work tirelessly to protect the integrity of the election process.”

Having a DEO in each district is meant to increase public trust in the electoral process, since there will be a localized contact connected to the Department of Justice that people can report violations to.

Federal law protects against:

Threats of violence against election officials/staff

Voter intimidation

Buying/selling votes

Voter impersonation

Altering vote tallies

Stuffing ballot boxes

Marking a ballot without voter consent

“Ensuring free and fair elections depends in large part on the assistance of the American electorate,” said Waldref. “It is important that those who have specific information about voting rights concerns or election fraud make that information available to the Department of Justice.

While polls are open, you can reach DEO Jacobs at 509-353-2767 to report voting rights concerns, election fraud or other such complaints. You can also make a regional complaint to the FBI field office at 208-262-5125, or make a federal complaint to the Civil Rights Division at 800-253-3931. Those with complaints of violence or intimidation should call 9-1-1 first to ensure the fastest reaction.