RICHLAND, Wash. -- Richland voters may recall three school officials this August primary.
Early primary election results showed voters are backing an effort to remove Kari Williams, Audra Byrd and Semi Bird from office. The preliminary results, which were announced just after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, indicate that most voters favor recalling them.
For the recall to be successful, it must receive at least 50% plus one vote. The Benton County Elections Division said they expect around 3,500 more ballots to count for all elections, but it is still being determined how many of those are from the school district.
Once the election results are certified by Benton County Auditor Brenda Chilton on August 15, any recalled school board members must vacate their positions. However, a successful recall does not prevent them from running for office again.
If the recall is successful, Byrd, Bird, and Williams will become the first, second, and third government officials from the Richland School District ever to lose their positions through a recall election.
The county elections division will continue to count ballots postmarked on August 1 until they are all accounted for.
