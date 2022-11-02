TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Political candidates often have claims made in ads they endorse that shed their opponents in a negative light.
Dan Newhouse and Doug White, both running for district four's congressional seat, have ads that make claims against each other. Below is a look at three claims made by each side.
Newhouse has been running ads citing Doug Whites twitter. The ad says "he supports higher taxes and thousands of new IRS agents."
It's referencing a tweet which opposes Newhouse's opposition of the inflation reduction act which passed on august sixteenth.
The tweet shows White's support for the act, which among other things gives the IRS more money for tax enforcement according to the Congressional Research Service.
The Congressional Research Service's document also says supporters argue the funds would reduce the tax gap or annual value of unpaid federal taxes, which is estimated by the IRS to be on average $381 billion dollars.
The ad also references White's twitter when it says "Doug backs trillions in new spending."
Tweets available from Doug White on the days referenced say "Progressive income tax, Medicare for all, balanced budget, energy independence and more," with another tweet white saying in part, "the federal government spends money. If Newhouse votes no because spending money on our country and its people (us) will cause inflation, then where will the money be spent?"
The tweets reference policies that may increase or change spending, however, I was unable to find the trillions in spending that the ad references.
One of the biggest claims the ad makes is," and Doug broke the law refusing to disclose his financial details."
The Clerk of the US House of Representatives has private financial details for candidates for congress and members of congress available to the public.
According to the ethics in government act of 1978 candidates are required to submit this financial information within thirty days of becoming a candidate unless they are an incumbent.
The ad cites that it checked the clerk's website on October 10th, 2022 for Doug White's information. That is four days before White's financial information was submitted to the clerks on the 14th. It could be argued that the submission was in response to the ad, or that he forgot.
The claim saying he broke the law would be partially true had he refused to file, however filing late comes with a $200 late fee according to a document from the committee on ethics which means he may be closer to being out of compliance.
As for Doug White's ad campaign, he has made his own claims against Newhouse.
While ads from White's campaign did not have sources cited on them, I was able to get in contact with Doug White's campaign and was given links to the sources referenced for claims made in the ads.
One ad available on social media talks about Newhouse and spending saying, "he supported raising our federal debt $8 trillion dollars."
The ad references an article from Newsweek that came out in 2021 that says the national debt went up $7.8 Trillion dollars during Donald Trump's presidency. A number of articles online have a similar amount based on different calculations, however, one article from USA Today from 2020 says after calculating based on public debt statements the debts rise may be closer to $7 trillion.
The claim from White's ad implies that Newhouse supported the raises made to debt through voting.
White also says in the ad, "he cut corporate taxes 14% but not ours."
This claim references an article from the Center for American Progress which says when Donald Trump was president quote "President Donald Trump and republicans in congress cut the corporate tax rate from 35 percent to 21 percent via the tax cuts and jobs act of 2017."
The 14% tax cut replaced tax brackets and while Newhouse did vote yea (yay) he did not cosponsor the bill.
White's ad also makes a claim regarding Newhouse's finances saying "he and his wealthy friends skimmed 300 billion dollars off of PPP loans."
PPP loans or Paycheck Protection Program loans allowed businesses to take out loans to pay their workers during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. While I could not find the over 299 billion dollars claimed to be spent by Newhouse's friends, I was able to find two sources that show he did borrow $313,671 for his business Newhouse Farms Inc.
One Crosscut article titled "Data gaps make relief payments to WA officials hard to trace" goes in depth on how public officials are using federal relief money. At one point the article references Newhouse's PPP loan which has been forgiven.
The article says Crosscut reached out to a spokesperson who says in part "Newhouse was eligible to apply for PPP loans in the first round of funding and applied and received funding just as any other entity would."
