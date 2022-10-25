TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
The midterm elections are on the horizon and during election season political ads work to make one politician look better than their opponents.
While the Patty Murray and Tiffany Smiley debate happened on October 23rd, the different ads being broadcasted for each candidate continue to reach for voters' attention on both sides.
One ad approved by Patty Murray from the people for patty Murry, cites a KIRO 7 newscast from September 13th. An article on its website which talks about the inflation reduction act to which the ad is referencing when it says, "While Tiffany Smiley stood with Mitch McConnell and the big drug companies to oppose lowering the cost of prescription drugs..."
The ad claims Smiley opposes lowering the cost of prescription drugs. In the video from the article smiley says, "The inflation reduction act is not something to be celebrated..."
She's referencing the act as a whole, and goes on to say it brings in new problems.
She does not directly state a problem with the impact on prescription drugs, and is quoted in the article as saying she believes the bill is "something to caution," looking at spending specifically.
The bill itself has a quick fact sheet on the White House website stating changes that it says will create clean energy jobs, make the tax code fairer, and revitalize American manufacturing in addition to the impact on prescription drugs.
Smiley has also run ads talking about Murray. In one ad where she stands in front of a closed Starbucks she talks about Murray's years of service and about the impact Murray's had on the city of Seattle as a United States senator.
"Patty Murray has spear headed reckless policies that lead to shortages, inflation and so much crime," Smiley says.
The Seattle Times article, referenced in her ad, talks about the increased crime rate in Seattle. While it does not reference any specific legislation that has actually shown an impact, it does cite Seattle's crime report which gives a history of crimes in Seattle since 2008. Noting an upward trend in the statistics.
The ad goes on to say, "you can't even get a cup of coffee from the hometown shop on capitol hill."
The other Seattle Times article this references talks about some of the 16 Starbucks locations that shut down in different states in the U.S. over safety concerns this year.
Starbucks also closed stores in Philadelphia, California, Washington D.C. And Oregon over safety concerns not just Washington state.
As a reminder, the deadline for you to register to vote online or by mail in Washington state is October 31st.
But you can always register to vote in person through election day, on November 8th.
