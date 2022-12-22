OLYMPIA, Wash. — The outcomes from the 2022 General Election were confirmed following the requested recounts for the 3rd and 9th Congressional Districts, according to a press release from the Office of the Secretary of State.
A machine recount was requested by the Joe Kent (R-Wash.) for Congress campaign after the Third Congressional District race was called in favor of Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (D-Wash.) by a .83% margin and 2,629 votes. All counties affected by the race conducted a machine recount to check for possible missed votes. The results of these recounts led to a 14-vote change, with nine more votes for Gluesenkamp Perez and five more for Kent.
Candidate Doug Basler (R-Wash.) requested a manual recount after the Ninth District Congressional District declared Adam Smith (D-Wash.) the winner by a 43.4% margin. A hand recount was conducted in two precincts, which added no additional votes.
