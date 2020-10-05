Washington Governor Jay Inlsee and his Republican challenger, Loren Culp, are set to take part in a televised debate on October 7 at 8 p.m.
KNDU will air the debate on SWX and will livestream it on nbcrightnow.com and on the nbcrightnow.com app.
The Gubernatorial debate will take place just after the Vice-presidential debate earlier that night.
Moderators for the debate will be from TV stations in the Seattle market.
According to The Washington State Debate Coalition, the candidates will participate in the debate from separate rooms at the Olympia headquarters of the state’s government affairs channel TVW.