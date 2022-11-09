Here's a link to current Midterm Election results in our Eastern and Central Washington counties. These links will show updated results for local, statewide and federal races.
BENTON:
Benton County updates its election results most weekdays at 5:00 p.m. This includes county races, commissioner and legislative seats and open judicial seats.
FRANKLIN:
Franklin County updates its election results most weekdays at 5:00 p.m. This includes county races, commissioner and legislative seats and open judicial seats.
KITTITAS:
Kittitas County updates its election results every two days at 5:00 p.m. This includes county races, commissioner and legislative seats and open judicial seats.
WALLA WALLA:
Walla Walla County updates its election results every two days at 5:00 p.m. This includes county races, commissioner and legislative seats and open judicial seats.
YAKIMA:
Yakima County updates its election results every day at 3:30 p.m. This includes county races, commissioner and legislative seats and open judicial positions.
WASHINGTON:
The Washington Secretary of State's Office updates election results as they come in from the counties. This includes the U.S. Senate race, all Congressional races, statewide ballot issues and the Secretary of State race.
