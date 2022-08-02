BENTON COUNTY, Wash. -
Before ballots can be counted a machine checks their signature with the signature on record.
The machine itself is air-gapped meaning it's not connected to the internet.
After running through the machine ballots are sorted and the signatures themselves are checked by hand with the current record of signatures.
After being checked the ballots wait and later get counted when staff are available.
People can visit the room to see the process.
"We have always had the option for observers to come in and we launched the pilot observer program just to kind of encourage our parties and legal voters to come in and observe the process and see it for themselves on how everything works," Benton County Elections Manager, Amanda Hatfield, said.
She tells me the process has stayed this way to clear up misconceptions people may have about the vote counting process.
You can also view the counting live through links on their website.
