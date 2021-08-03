How The Recall Process Works

BENTON COUNTY, WA-
Brenda Chilton is the Benton County Auditor, and she explains the recall process.
"The recall process is a fairly long process it's very intentional that it was designed that way. It should not be easy to recall an official who was voted in by the people," said Chilton.
So here's a breakdown of how this recall process went:
Chilton says it started with a voter in Benton County filing the application for recall. Then, it had to be reviewed by the court, and the court made a decision on whether or not the charges were sufficient in the application.
In this case, the court ruled the recall could proceed. Then, the person who is the subject of the recall, in this case, Sheriff Hatcher, could appeal.
He appealed to the state supreme court and they affirmed the superior courts' decision that there was sufficiency in those charges to allow a signature-gathering process. This is where the person who filed the action gathered all the signatures they needed for it to go on the ballot.
"We checked those signatures and I declared the petition with all the signatures on it sufficient to proceed to go to an election," said Chilton.
"If it is recall yes the election would be certified on August 17 and at the time the position would be considered vacant," said Chilton. "Then it goes to the local republican party to provide a list of 3 candidates for the board of commissioners to review and appoint an individual. They have 60 days to do that. And should they choose not to do so in that 60 days it would go to the governor to select from that list of three names."
Statutorily, when a vacancy occurs they appoint an interim who has to be from the Benton County Sheriff's Office until they choose who should fill that spot.
That term goes through the end of next year that position is already scheduled to be on the ballot next November.