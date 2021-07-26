1. How do you feel about kids wearing masks at schools during the pandemic?
Audra Byrd, Candidate For Richland School Board Pos. 1:
"I do not believe that children should be forced to wear masks in schools. I believe masks shouldn't be mandatory at this time when all people older than 12 years old can get the vaccination if they want to. And the CDC has shown that children under the age of 18 are at higher risk for flu complications than they are for coronavirus. Then there's no need to mandate masks," said Byrd.
Danica Garcia, Candidate For Richland School Board Pos. 1:
"I care deeply about local control in our schools and I care deeply about our students. When it comes to this issue, we need to make sure we understand that our school board has to follow all local and state guidelines for health. Local control is important in that scenario and we have a lot of control over our curriculum, materials, and policies. When it comes to guidelines from the state we do have to follow them and as school directors and as citizens, we need to follow the law," said Garcia.
Heather Cleary, Candidate For Richland School Board Pos. 1:
"Regarding masks, I think we should start school in the fall normally without masks. I think kids are at a low risk to have COVID and I think they'd do better in school if they didn't have masks," said Cleary.
2. Is critical race theory a concern for you?
Audra Byrd, Candidate For Richland School Board Pos. 1:
"Critical race theory should not be taught in our schools. Critical race theory encourages segregation and is divisive to our children. As an adoptive mother of children of all different colors, I teach my children that it doesn't matter what color your skin is, what language you speak, or what culture you belong to, that we love and take care of everyone around us. I also teach my children that it doesn't matter what color skin we have, that we are in charge of helping to uplift others around us and to encourage diversity and inclusion for all," said Byrd.
Danica Garcia, Candidate For Richland School Board Pos. 1:
"I care deeply that all students have factual and developmentally appropriate education in all subjects including history. But CRT is an obscure law school theory. it's not appropriate for K-12 education. it would be like teaching astrophysics to a second-grader. Therefore I would not support teaching this in the Richland school district. What I do think we do need to do is make sure that all Richland School District students have an accurate and truthful education and that we give them the skills they need to be ready when they leave our system," said Garcia.
Heather Cleary, Candidate For Richland School Board Pos. 1:
"Critical race theory is not an issue for me. I don't think we would ever adopt it. There has been a lot of concern from people to adopt it. But we have no plans to adopt it, there's no curriculum to adopt. We'd have to go through an evaluation of our instructional materials and there are no plans to do so," said Cleary.