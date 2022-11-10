Julie Anderson concedes to incumbent Hobbs in Secretary of State race

Democrats are trying to win the secretary of state’s office in an election for the first time in six decades after Republicans failed to advance a candidate in the primary. Current Democratic Secretary of State Steve Hobbs took a narrow early lead against nonpartisan Pierce County Auditor Julie Anderson in Tuesday’s general election. Republicans were shut out of the state’s top two primary in August. Hobbs was appointed by Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee last November to replace Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman when she took an election security job in the Biden administration. This election will determine who serves the last two years of Wyman’s term.