Julie Anderson concedes to incumbent Hobbs in Secretary of State race

TACOMA, Wash. — Challenger Julie Anderson has conceded to incumbent Steve Hobbs (D-Wash.) in the race for Washington’s secretary of state. Nonpartisan Anderson, who is currently the Pierce County Auditor, released her concession just before 6 p.m. on November 10.
“I knew this would be a tough race but believed strongly it needed to be run,” said Anderson. “Voters deserved to have the voice of an experienced elections administrator — without party strings attached. While many voters made that choice, it wasn’t quite enough.”
Anderson reported calling Secretary Hobbs to wish him the best, according to the press release. She says she is ready to assist him in any way, and wants her supporters to do the same.
“I want to thank all the people who supported me, my vision for the Office of the Secretary of State, and my unconventional campaign. The support of Democrats, Republicans, and unaffiliated voters kept me going every single day. The campaign is now over. It is time to govern.”
