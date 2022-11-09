Latino voter turnout expected to be average this election

YAKIMA COUNTY- Thousands of people cast their ballots for the midterm election Tuesday. With Yakima County having a large Latinx population, I looked into what the voter turnout rates are for this election.
According to the Yakima County Auditor's Office over 34 thousand Latinos with Spanish last names are registered to vote in Yakima County. According to the last update provided at 2p.m. Wednesday, 20% of them returned a ballot.
The auditor's office is still working to collect ballots and take inventory, so this number is expected to change. According to Martha Jimenez the Bilingual Election Analyst, it's still projected to be less than 50%.
"At the end of certification, we're expecting it to be around 40% voter turnout," Jimenez said.
According to data from previous elections, this estimate is about average.
Voter Andrea Reyes was at the auditor's office Tuesday night and told me she was hesitant to vote this election because the candidates didn't reflect what Latinx voters want.
"I was back and forth all day and I went and picked up my kids and I was like you know what they're part of the society and I need to show them within the Latino community we need to step up to do our part," Reyes said.
Reyes said she tried to choose the candidates she thought would most benefit the Latino community, even if it was a difficult choice.
Voters Miguel and Jessica Hernandez agreed that the candidates weren't reflective of the Latino community, despite the recent redistricting. The siblings said they saw few Latinx names on the ballot.
Jessica Hernandez said aside from accessibility, lack of favorable candidates may be one reason Latinos show up to vote at smaller rates.
"White candidates would promise all these things to Latinos but they wouldn't even follow through with half of them," she said.
For her, it was important to vote in this election because one candidate did stand out. According to Jessica Hernandez, she wanted to vote for Latina candidate Dulce Gutierrez for commissioner.
"A person that lives in the same neighborhood as me, understands the same problems that I go through and that our streets, our physical streets, go through potholes, graffiti, gang violence," Jessica Hernandez said.
She added seeing a brown girl on the ballot really made her feel good.
"It was important to me because as Latinas we are told that we are too loud or too this or too [that]," she said. "That we get angry easily but it's so important to see her there because I know that she's a good leader and I want to see that within myself."
Miguel Hernandez said this was his second time voting and having his sister there was very helpful. He thinks some Latinos don't vote because it may be hard for them to learn about the process.
"I still don't understand some things so just giving some knowledge out," Miguel Hernandez said.
He also said as a young person it is important to educate yourself so you can vote and then teach your parents the process if they need help.
"We have a lot going on in our lives but just getting to know the city of Yakima a little better," Miguel Hernandez said. "You don't have to be on it 24/7 but just voting is a bit benefit to your city."
According to the YCAO, data from previous elections shows the majority of Latinos who vote are people over 40 years old. There is a lack of participation from younger Latinos.
Jessica Hernandez said if Latinos want to see in change in Yakima, they have to push for their rights through voting.
"We keep the city going and without us Yakima would essentially be nothing," she said. "It's important for us to vote because we make up most of the city and we need that reflected in our council and in our legislation."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.