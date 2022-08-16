BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Canvassing Board will recount votes for one office after final numbers showed two candidates 33 votes apart for the second spot. The board completed their count August 16, seeing the spot for Benton County Commissioner District 2 showed a 33-vote difference between William “Bill” Jenkin and Barry Bush.
By law, a machine recount is required. This is expected to take about one day, scheduled to start Monday, August 22 at 9 a.m. at the Benton County Voting Center. Observers are welcome. The Canvassing Board will review and certify the results of the recount the next day.
