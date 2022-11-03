OREGON -
Current Oregon Governor Kate Brown has reached her term limit, and with the midterm election just a few days away, voters will decide who will take the office next.
Here is what each candidate is all about.
Christine Drazen is a Republican from southern Oregon who says she would address the homeless population with a state of emergency.
She quickly worked her way up in the state legislature and became the Chief of Staff for the Republican Speaker of the House. Drazan won a 19-way Republican primary in May, and, if she wins, will be the first Republican to serve as Oregon's governor in over 40 years.
Tina Kotak is the Democrat candidate running for Governor and she is also planning on battling the homeless population.
She says she would do this through increased housing, making it affordable to live in the state and offering services for mental health and addiction.
Kotek was elected Speaker of the Oregon House, a position she held for just under a decade. She's been endorsed by President Joe Biden, among other notable Democrats.
She says, "There’s more to be done to build a future of opportunity and justice for every Oregonian. By working together, we can reckon with the legacies of injustice and inequality to build a great future for our state."
Johnson says she plans on drawing from both the Republican and Democrat policies to address homelessness. She was raised in Redmond, her father Sam served in the Oregon House, and her mother Becky served on the State Board of Higher Education and many other community organizations.
Johnson graduated from Oregon Episcopal School in 1969 and earned her undergraduate degree from Carleton College. She's also a former helicopter pilot.
She says "I'm running for governor as an independent leader, unaffiliated with any party, loyal only to the people of Oregon."
R Leon Noble is running as a Libertarian. He's focused on decreasing the workload of law enforcement and decreasing crime.
Donice Noelle Smith is running out of the Constitution party and is focused on issues like abortion, gun rights and preventing tax increases.
Neither Noble or Smith has made any significant showing in Oregon voter polls.
The Gubernatorial Election is a race that a lot of Oregonians will be paying attention to, according to Dan Lonai, the Umatilla County Director of Administrative Services. Many pollsters speculate that Johnson will divide Democratic voters, paving the way for a Republican to possibly take office.
