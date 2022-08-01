RICHLAND, Wash.-
Congressman Dan Newhouse will host two events in Richland on Monday, ahead of Tuesday's election.
Newhouse will host a public safety community forum with local police chiefs and county sheriffs to discuss solutions to address crime throughout the Tri-Cities area.
The community is invited to listen, ask questions, and share their personal stories and experiences concerning crime, public safety, and relationships with local law enforcement officials.
The safety forum will be held at the Richland Public Library, 955 Northgate Drive, Richland, from 5:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
On Monday evening Newhouse will host a rally in support of the lower Snake River dams.
The rally with community leaders, stakeholders, and citizens is to show how critical the lower Snake River dams are for Central Washington agriculture, transportation, navigation, tourism, and clean energy sectors.
The rally will be held at the Fingernail Stage in Howard Amon Park, 500 Amon Park Drive, from 7 to 8 pm.
