NonStop Local Election Headquarters

PACIFIC NORTHWEST, Wash.-
At NonStop Local we are your local election headquarters. You can watch us on air and cut0ins every half hour during the NBC News Election coverage.
For updates on the election results, you can find those scrolling across the bottom of your TV screen.
Updates on all the local and statewide races will be at the top and bottom of every half hour. That can be found on our NonStop Local News streaming channel.
That can be found directly on our website or on our app, available on your cellphone or tablet.
We'll be sharing constant updates on election results on all our services: app, website and social media pages.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.