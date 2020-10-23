OIC of Washington hosts Voter Drive and Caravan for Yakima Valley voters

YAKIMA, WA - The OIC of Washington and partnership with multiple community agencies and businesses in Yakima announce the Yakima Valley Voter Drive.
They are focused on increasing the participation of Yakima Valley voters by targeting areas with historically low voter turnout. They will have registration booths with English and Spanish speaking volunteers to assist with Wi-Fi hotspots. OIC of Washington is a nonpartisan and focused on education and assistance with the voter process.
OIC will host a Bring Your Ballot event Friday October 23, 2020 5:00pm -6:00PM Meet us at the Yakima County Election Ballot Drop Box on E Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd Yakima 98901 or 401 Fort Rd, Toppenish WA 98948 with your ballot completed ready to submit!
They will also be organizing a caravan to raise awareness on October 24 from 10:00 am to 12:00 PM. Come join them in a caravan cruise starting on the Eastside of Yakima to Toppenish Washington. Make sure to decorate your car in colorful and creative non-partisan ways. There will be $25 Gift cards for the winner. The Caravan will begin at the State Fairgrounds at 1301 South Fair Ave. Yakima, WA 98901 Main Gate. Cars with partisan paraphernalia will not be allowed to participate and will be asked to leave.
OIC will be assisting in voter registration Yakima Valley votes; and will also have registration forms. Please stop by our Voter Hotspots in the following areas to register to vote and receive information on how your vote impacts the future of our nation, state and local communities. Locations include: Yakima: Henry Beauchamp Community Center, Yakima Neighborhood health, Miller Park and Yakima Convention Center Toppenish: Bureau of Indian Affairs, Dollar Tree, Toppenish City Hall, and Lane Par