KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Pancakes with Politicians highlights candidates for different elected offices around the region.
The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022.
Congressman Dan Newhouse is running for re-election as a Republican from Washington's 4th District.
Newhouse is a lifelong resident of central Washington and a 3rd generation family farmer. He earned a B.S. in Agricultural Economics from WSU.
He currently lives in Sunnyside with his wife Joan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.