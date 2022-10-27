Dan Newhouse stops by the studio for Pancakes with Politicians.

KENNEWICK, Wash.-

Pancakes with Politicians highlights candidates for different elected offices around the region.

The general election is Tuesday, November, 8, 2022.

Congressman Dan Newhouse is running for re-election as a Republican from Washington's 4th District.

Newhouse is a lifelong resident of central Washington and a 3rd generation family farmer. He earned a B.S. in Agricultural Economics from WSU.

He currently lives in Sunnyside with his wife Joan.