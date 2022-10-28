BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Benton County Auditor’s Elections Division is reminding the community to be prepared for the General Election on November 8, whether they are voting in person or through the mail.
The Benton County Voting Center is at 2618 N Columbia Center Boulevard. You can register to vote, update your voter information and ask questions at the center. Full voter services are offered, including Accessible Voting Units for those with disabilities.
The Voting Center will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on November 7. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 8.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day. The USPS recommends mailing ballots no less than a week before Election Day. After that day, November 1, voters are encouraged to use a ballot drop box in the county. Ballots do not need postage.
Everyone is reminded to sign their ballot.
