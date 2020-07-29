Important Dates:
July 27th - Deadline for mail-in & online voter registration
August 4th - Deadline for in-person registration
August 4th, 8:00 pm - Ballots due
Benton County - 16% of ballots have been turned in
The 2020 Primary includes Congressional District 4, Statewide, Legislative District 16, Legislative District 8, County Commissioner Districts 1 & 3, Benton Franklin Superior Court, and certain precinct committee officer positions.
Voter's Guide:
https://bentonauditor.com/Voters-Guide-List
Franklin County- 13% of ballots have been turned in
Voter's Guide:
https://voter.votewa.gov/GenericVoterGuide.aspx?e=865&c=11#/
Yakima County - 15% of ballots have been turned in
Voter's Guide:
https://www.sos.wa.gov/elections/voters-guide/2020/presidential-primary-voters-guide.aspx