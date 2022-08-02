Primary Elections 2022

Primary elections in Washington are August 2 and NBC Right Now is your Hometown Election Headquarters. Many races are happening across the region, but there are a few bigger ones to watch. Four incumbents of state seats are currently up for reelection.
U.S. SENATE
Senator Patty Murray (D-Wash.) is up for reelection in the Senate seat she has held for 29 years. On the ballot running against her is Thor Amundson (Independent), Jon Butler (Independent), Pano Churchill (Democrat), Sam Cusmir (Democrat), Henry Dennison (Socialist Workers Party), Dan Phan Doan (Independent), John Guenther (Republican), Martin Hash (Independent), Bill Hirt (Republican), Charlie Jackson (Independent), Leon Lawson (Trump Republican Party), Naz Paul (Independent), Ravin Pierre (Democrat), Mohammad Said (Democrat), Dave Saulibio (JFK Republican Party), Tiffany Smiley (Republican) and Bryan Solstin (Democrat).
U.S. HOUSE
DISTRICT 4
Representative Dan Newhouse (R-Wash.) is up for reelection in the District 4 House seat, which he has held for seven years. Running against Newhouse is Loren Culp (Republican), Benancio Garcia III (Republican), Corey Gibson (Republican), Brad Klippert (Republican), Jacek Kobiesa (Republican), Jerrod Sessler (Republican) and Doug White (Democrat).
DISTRICT 5
Representative Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-Wash.) is up for reelection in the District 5 House seat, where she has been for 17 years. Running against her on the ballot is Sean Clynch (Republican), Ann Marie Danimus (Democrat) and Natasha Hill (Democrat).
DISTRICT 8
Representative Kim Schrier (D-Wash.) is up for reelection in the seat she has held for three years. Running against her on the ballot is Keith Arnold (Democrat), Ryan Burkett (Independent), Dave Chapman (Republican), Patrick Dillon (Concordia Party), Reagan Dunn (Republican), Justin Greywolf (Libertarian), Jesse Jensen (Republican), Matt Larkin (Republican), Scott Stephenson (Republican) and Emet Ward (Democrat).
For full results and information, including county results, visit the Secretary of State’s website.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.