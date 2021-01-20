Rep. Dan Newhouse says Biden is "sending our country in the wrong direction"

Representative Dan Newhouse of Washington's 4th district released a statement following the inauguration of President Joe Biden, criticizing the President's priorities.
In the statement, Rep. Newhouse criticizes Biden's decisions to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and halt work on the Keystone Pipeline, among other decisions.
"President Biden's misguided day-one priorities are beyond concerning for those of us who have worked to strengthen border security, promote innovation, and work toward American energy independence," Newhouse said.
"With these actions, President Biden is sending our country in the wrong direction," he says later in the statement, "I will work to hold this Administration accountable and advocate for policies that support communities throughout the 4th District."