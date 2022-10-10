ELLENSBURG, Wash. — A congressional debate will be held at Central Washington University on Friday, October 28 in the sixth installment of the Washington State Debate Coalition’s series. Representative Kim Schrier (D) will debate Matt Larkin (R) at 7 p.m. in the McConnell Auditorium. The debate is free for the public to attend, just RSVP with a ticket online.
Schrier is the current 8th District representative, a position she’s held for the past two terms. She is a pediatrician who lives in Sammamish, reportedly focusing on health care, agriculture, public safety and education.
Larkin is a licensed attorney, currently working with his family’s manufacturing business. He is reportedly focusing on drug abuse, homelessness and crime.
“Central Washington University is honored to have been chosen as one of the sites for this year’s Congressional debates,” said President Jim Wohlpart. “Providing a forum for civic discourse is one of the many ways we are proud to welcome and engage our community.”
The debate is sponsored by the Washington State Debate Coalition, with a panel of moderators including NBC Right Now’s own Tracci Dial.
