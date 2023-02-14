February 14 at 8 p.m. is the deadline for several special elections in the area, mostly focused on educational levies. NonStop Local is your Elections HQ, with information and drop-off locations for each. There is no special election for Walla Walla County.
Benton County
The Benton County Special Election features ballot measures for each school district in the county, besides the Prosser School District.
The Benton County Auditor's Office has listed drop box locations, current return rates and a voters' guide online.
Franklin County
The Franklin County Special Election includes propositions from the Pasco and Othello school districts. Pasco School District is the only regional district to include a bond instead of a levy on the ballot.
Ballot drop box locations are available on the Franklin County website.
Yakima County
The Yakima County Special Election includes updated levies for the Selah, Mabton and Highland school districts.
Ballot drop box locations are available on the Yakima County website.
Kittitas County
The Kittitas County Special Election includes propositions for the Selah and Thorp school districts.
Ballot drop box locations are available on the Kittitas County Auditor's website.
