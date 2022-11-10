Sheriff Jim Raymond wins reelection

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. - Current Franklin County Sheriff Jim Raymond has won reelection against challenger Chris Turner. According to the most current results from the Franklin County Auditor, it would be mathematically impossible for Turner to defeat Raymond.

At last count, Raymond had 74% of votes, with 12,253 total. Turner has 26%, with 4,355 total. Current voter turnout is marked at 44%, with an estimated 2,500 ballots left to count.

Raymond told NonStop Local that this term would be his last.