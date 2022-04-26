Results came in around 8 p.m. for Benton, Franklin and Yakima counties' special elections.
BENTON COUNTY
The Finley School District Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy did not pass, with 54.65% voting no. 602 votes were counted.
The Kennewick School District Replacement Educational Programs and Operation Levy did not pass, with 52.69% voting no. 11,611 votes were counted.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
The Pasco Public Facilities District Proposition 1 passed, with 54.27% voting yes. 6,608 votes were counted.
YAKIMA COUNTY
The Grandview School District No. 200 Proposition No. 1 passed, with 63.16% voting yes. 1,463 votes were counted.
MULTI-COUNTY
The Grandview School District NO. 200 Proposition No.1 passed in both Benton and Yakima counties. A combined 63.13% voted yes out of 1,508 counted votes.
The Prosser Consolidated School District Replacement of Expiring Maintenance, Operation and Educational Programs Levy did not pass in either Benton or Klickitat counties. Overall, 53.17% voted no out of 1,781 votes.
